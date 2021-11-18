Logansport man accused of sexual battery

Nov. 17—A Logansport man has been charged with Level 6 felony sexual battery for allegedly grabbing someone's breast in the downtown area.

Earl Westley Harding, 61, faces a sentence of up to two years and six months if found guilty.

His initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 in Cass County Superior Court I, and a judge will set trial and other hearing dates during that.

Harding was out on $505 cash bond on the day of the incident he's accused of.

The incident allegedly happened about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the alley north of the 100 block of South Sixth Street.

Harding lives near the place where the incident allegedly occurred.

Because of the nature of the crime, some court records on the case have sealed to protect the privacy of the alleged victim.

However, earlier court records indicate this is not the first time Harding has been charged with Level 6 felony sexual battery.

The first time he was charged with it was Nov. 25, 2015. He pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 730 days on Jan. 5, 2016.

The second time he was charged was May 22, 2015, but that charge was dismissed four days later.

Reach James D. Wolf Jr. at james.wolf@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5117 Twitter @JamesDWolfJr

