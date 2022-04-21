Logansport man arrested after allegedly attacking police officer

Apr. 20—A Logansport man is being charged with battery on a public safety official after he allegedly kicked a Logansport police officer in the face Tuesday.

Bobby Burris, 57, is facing two Level 5 felonies for battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer; a Level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine; a Class A misdemeanor for possession of marijuana; and a Class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia.

There was a warrant out for his arrest due to a pretrial release violation in Carroll County when the battery occurred.

Burris was previously charged with a Class A misdemeanor for possession of marijuana and a Class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia in Carroll County on March 13, but he violated his pretrial release terms in mid-April.

"The officers knew that he had an active arrest warrant," LPD detective Jason Rozzi said. "They confronted him, and I guess he did not want to go to jail willingly."

The battery occurred at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday morning when LPD officers attempted to arrest Burris.

Rozzi said the officer who was hit has a black eye but was able to work the rest of his shift.

"He's OK," Rozzi said.