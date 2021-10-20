Logansport man arrested for allegedly hitting officer

Oct. 19—Logansport police arrested a man Monday who allegedly struck an officer while drunk.

The officer wasn't seriously injured, according to the Logansport Police Department.

The Cass County Prosecutor's Office hadn't filed charges as of Tuesday afternoon against Rex Pratt, 36, of Logansport.

However, online records show that there's a miscellaneous criminal charge pending against Pratt.

Police arrested Pratt for Level 6 felony battery on an officer, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to police records.

Only the prosecutor's office can officially file charges in court, and a Level 6 felony carries a sentence of six months to a year and six months if a suspect is found guilty.

Police encountered Pratt about 8:59 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Street, Logansport, while responding to a call about a disturbance.

He'd been in his vehicle for several hours, honking his horn on and off, according to police.

It was while officers were trying to figure out what to do that Pratt allegedly hit an officer.

Pratt is already facing similar charges from an Aug. 26 incident.

For that, the prosecutor's office has charged Pratt with Class B misdemeanor public intoxication and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and he was released on $250 cash bond about Sept. 17.

He was also issued a public defender.

His trial in that case was set for Nov. 1 at an Oct. 5 pretrial conference.

Reach James D. Wolf Jr. at james.wolf@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5117

Twitter @JamesDWolfJr