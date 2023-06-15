Logansport man arrested after attempting to meet up with 13-year-old girl

Jun. 14—A Logansport man was arrested Tuesday after trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl in Rochester, according to a press release sent by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

An investigation was launched in early June when a Fulton County parent found inappropriate and sexual-in-nature messages on their child's phone from a man allegedly identified as William Brazzle, 66, of Logansport.

Investigators continued to speak with Brazzle, where he agreed to meet with who he believed was the 13-year-old girl at Rochester City Park. He was then taken into custody without incident, according to the press release.

Brazzle was found to be in possession of alcoholic beverages and marijuana, of which investigators believe to have been intended for the child. He was lodged in the Fulton County Detention Center for a level 4 felony child solicitation, level 5 felony dealing marijuana to a minor and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.

"The Fulton County Sheriff Office will continue to aggressively investigate any predator that has intentions to harm our children," Sheriff Travis Heishman said in the press release. "Resources will be dedicated to identifying, investigating and bringing them to justice."

Heishman said he wants to remind the citizens of Fulton County to monitor their children's social media accounts for online predators.