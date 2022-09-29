Logansport man arrested for battery, kidnapping

Sep. 28—A Logansport man was arrested by the Logansport Police Department on Saturday after assaulting another man and kidnapping a woman.

According to Logansport Police Department Detective Clayton Frye, LPD received a call concerning a battery around 6:09 a.m. on Saturday morning. Dispatch allegedly reported that the suspect, Kevin Lee Johns, 22, of Logansport, potentially had a gun, but officers did not see a gun when they arrived at the scene.

"Once they arrived on the scene, there was a male subject there who said that he had been punched in the face by Kevin Johns and that (Johns) had taken a female out of the house against her will," Frye said.

After returning to the residence, the female who was allegedly kidnapped reported to police that Johns drove her into the county, made her exit the vehicle, and left her without any way to communicate to anyone else.

The woman said Johns returned and told her that he would only take her back to her residence if she gave him oral sex. After she was forced to perform sex acts on Johns, the woman was returned to her residence.

Johns was charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping where committed by using a vehicle, criminal confinement where a vehicle is used, rape when compelled by force or imminent use of force, intimidation, domestic battery, and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Frye said Johns asked for a lawyer while being questioned by police. Johns' initial hearing will take place on Wednesday morning in Cass County Superior Court II.