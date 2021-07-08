Logansport man arrested on child molesting charge

Jul. 7—A Logansport man was arrested Friday night on an initial charge of Level 1 felony child molesting.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no formal charges listed in the court records for Sean-Michael Eugene Murphy, 29, of Logansport.

According to the Cass County Jail, Murphy had not made bail Wednesday afternoon and remained in jail.

More information about the arrest was not available, and the Logansport Police Department continues to investigate.

Murphy has previous convictions related to sex offenses involving a juvenile.

In Cass County, he was arrested around Dec. 10, 2018, on two Level 6 felony charges of failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

He had previously been convicted in Florida of lewd or lascivious battery on a child.

The Cass County court records did not list a date or level of charge for the conviction, and the case could not be found on online Florida court systems.

In the Cass County case, Murphy pleaded guilty to one charge on Feb. 28, 2019, and had been sentenced at that hearing to 365 days, split into 152 days in jail and the remaining on probation.

As part of the plea agreement, the charge was reduced to a Class A misdemeanor after Murphy completed his probation satisfactorily.

According to court documents, police arrested Murphy on the failure to register charges after doing an address check on him.

He had registered as being homeless but living in a tent in the woods west of Mall Road and south of High Street.

Before that, he was registered at Lindsey Apartments until he was kicked out, court documents state.

Police found his campsite and reported it seemed to have been abandoned for some time with the tent torn in a way that it wouldn't protect from the elements.

When police found Murphy, he said he would sleep in the tent at night and then have breakfast with his family in the Canterbury Apartments complex.

He also said he would have dinner with the family before returning to the tent.

