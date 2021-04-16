Logansport man arrested for drugs, allegedly attacking woman

Apr. 15—A Logansport man has been charged with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and with two misdemeanors after allegedly attacking a woman in his vehicle on Tuesday.

Brandon Anthony Dillman, 30, faces a sentence of six months to 18 months for the felony charge.

He also faces up to a year in jail on the two Class A misdemeanors, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.

The woman had called 911 about 7:40 a.m., saying that a man she had a restraining order on picked her up in the morning to help him find his wallet, threatening to kill people if she didn't, and attacked her in his blue Jeep, according to court records.

She told the dispatcher that she exited the moving vehicle around the intersection of county roads 400 South and 150 East, and a Cass County Sheriff's Deputy reported that he picked her up around 350 South and 150 East, walking and in tears.

By then, other deputies had taken Dillman into custody at a gas station at Burlington Street and Main Street in Logansport, based on the description of his 2004 Jeep Cherokee.

Dillman denied knowing the woman, and while he was in restraints in a squad car, police had a K-9 officer inspect the Jeep.

Based on the dog's reactions, deputies found a glass pipe in the glove box that had a white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

In her official statement, the woman told police that Dillman had contacted her Monday to go to Kokomo with him and that they had been keeping in contact on Facebook under aliases.

They stayed in a hotel Monday night and went out in Kokomo, and everything was fine until she began driving the vehicle back to her residence.

She told police that he talked about killing himself and wanting her to get him a gun, then began hanging out the door while she was driving.

After she was home, he contacted shortly after about finding his wallet in the area where he was hanging out of the vehicle, threatening to kill other people is she didn't help.

When back at the area where he had hung out the vehicle, he began acting like he was possessed, snickering, and punched the woman in the eye and pulled her hair, she told police.

Deputies later found her bent glasses in the Jeep.

When she tried to get into the backseat and call 911, he tried to prevent her.

Dillman also grabbed her right breast three times, causing lasting pain.

He refused to stop the vehicle and let her out, so she exited while it was moving.

Bond for DIllman is set at $500, and he was assigned a public defender at an April 15 initial hearing.

At the hearing, he was also assigned a pretrial conference hearing for June 7, a final pretrial conference hearing for July 8 and a trial date for July 27.

