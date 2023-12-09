Logansport man charged with child molestation, fleeing police

Dec. 8—A search for a Logansport man in a child molestation investigation resulted in a vehicle pursuit and an eventual arrest on Thursday, according to a release from the Logansport Police Department.

Detectives with the LPD were attempting to locate Jesse Bandelier, 30, in a child molestation investigation on Thursday. While searching for Bandelier, a family member was able to contact dispatch and stated Bandelier had called the family member saying he was having suicidal ideations.

Officers began searching different areas around Logansport to check the welfare of Mr. Bandelier and a patrol officer eventually observed Bandelier in the parking lot of a church located in Cass County. When the officer approached Bandelier's vehicle, Bandelier entered his vehicle and attempted to flee.

Bandelier led officers from the LPD as well as deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Department on a vehicle pursuit through rural Cass County. The pursuit went off road into a field before a successful pit maneuver was conducted by a detective with the Cass County Drug Task Force.

Bandelier was then taken into custody and transported by ambulance to Logansport Memorial Hospital with nonlife threatening injuries. A brief time later he was released from the emergency room and transported to the Cass County Jail. He is being incarcerated reference child molestation, a Level 1 felony, and resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 5 felony, due to having a previous conviction for resisting with a motor vehicle.

Assisting agencies include the Cass County Sheriff's Department, Walton Police Department, Cass County EMS, Cass County Fire District 1, and K&K Towing.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Rozzi at 574-725-2821.