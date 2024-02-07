Logansport man charged with OWI, possession of cocaine

Feb. 7—A Logansport man was charged with possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop Friday, Feb. 2, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.

Trooper Jarod Sheetz was patrolling near Cliff Drive and South Cicott Street at approximately 11 p.m. when he observed a black GMC Envoy disregard a stop sign. Sheetz stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Angel Rivera Caceres, 52, of Logansport.

As Sheetz was speaking with Caceres, he detected an odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle and that Caceres was displaying signs of impairment, the press release said.. During his investigation, Trooper Sheetz was able to develop probable cause to believe that Caceres had operated a vehicle while intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed Caceres had three active warrants out of Elkhart and Cass counties. Caceres was also found to be in possession of suspected cocaine. Caceres was incarcerated at the Cass County Jail and is currently being held without bond. The toxicology results are pending.

Preliminary charges include:

—possession of cocaine, Level 6 felony;

—obstruction of justice, Level 6 felony;

—driving while suspended/prior, Class A misdemeanor;

—operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class C misdemeanor;

—operating a vehicle without a license, Class C misdemeanor.

Sheetz was assisted by Master Trooper Ezariah Bricknell.