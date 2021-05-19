Logansport man faces two felonies for sexual acts with child

James D. Wolf Jr., Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.
·1 min read

May 18—A Logansport man was arrested Friday on a warrant for two child molesting-related felonies.

Justin Ryan Bault, 38, is charged with Level 5 felony sexual misconduct with a minor and Level 5 felony child seduction.

Level 5 felonies carry sentences of one to five years each.

According to court records, the reasons for the first charge happened between Feb. 1, 2020 and May 5, 2020, and they involved touching in a sexual way a child younger than 16.

The second charge covers May 5, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2020, and the reasons for that charge are sexual acts or intercourse.

Most of the court files for the charges are sealed.

At the May 17 initial hearing, the judge set bond for Bault at $2,000 cash or $10,000 surety.

His next hearing is June 2, followed by a pretrial hearing July 6, a final pretrial hearing Aug. 2 and a trial Aug. 25.

Reach James D. Wolf Jr. at james.wolf@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5117

Twitter @JamesDWolfJr

