Logansport man gets 10 years for OWI

Oct. 18—A Logansport man will serve 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in two cases of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

According to a press release from the Cass County Prosecutor's Office, the 10-year sentence for Eberaia Fields, 47, stemmed from two cases of drunk driving: one in 2018 and one in 2021. The release said Fields admitted to being a habitual vehicular substance offender, resulting in his seventh and eighth convictions for operating while intoxicated, respectively.

The release also noted that Fields had six prior felony convictions and 37 prior misdemeanor convictions at the time of his sentencing.

"Drunk driving is among the most reckless things that a person can do to endanger innocent people," said Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer in a statement. "We are grateful to the law enforcement officers who apprehended Mr. Fields, and we hope the sentence sends a message about drunk driving in Cass County."