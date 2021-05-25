Logansport man jailed after shooting dog
May 24—A Logansport man was arrested Sunday on three felonies and two misdemeanors after shooting his dog in city limits.
Robert J. Pilles, 66, shot the dog about 7:47 p.m. after it bit him, according to the Logansport Police Department.
He's been charged with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of Level 6 felony Criminal Recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, according to Cass County courts records.
The other two charges are Class A misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
His initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. on May 26.
According to arrest records, the methamphetamine was found on his person when he was being processed at the Cass County Jail.
Reach James D. Wolf Jr. at james.wolf@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5117
Twitter @JamesDWolfJr