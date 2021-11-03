Logansport man pleads guilty to dealing heroin

Nov. 2—A Logansport man pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to dealing heroin and is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 if Cass County Circuit Court Judge Stephen R. Kitts accepts his plea.

Troy Mickle, 27, pleaded guilty to the highest charge against him, Level 2 felony dealing in a narcotic drug, which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years.

According to the plea agreement, Mickle is expected to be sentenced to 20 years, 15 of those being served at the Department of Correction.

Mickle was arrested June 11 after Cass County Sheriff's deputies pulled over his 2014 Dodge Journey for a traffic stop on U.S. 24 near County Road 800 West.

A deputy recognized Mickle and had his dog sniff around the car, and the dog scented something. Another deputy didn't find anything during a search of the vehicle, but the K-9 officer noticed that Mickle appeared to be trying to hide something in his pants.

After a search, deputies found two objects wrapped in black tape in Mickle's underwear: a .40 Smith and Wesson bullet in his left front pants pocket, and $550 in his right front pocket.

Mickle said the packages, which contained a brown, rock-like substance and tested positive for heroin, were not his.

Later in the patrol car, Mickle said he was coming from Chicago and goes there once a month. Deputies also found a Springfield Armory 40 caliber pistol, a magazine for it and 11 rounds of ammunition in the engine compartment.

Mickle told police he got the gun from people in the city and that he put it under the hood so it wouldn't be in the car because he's a felon.

Cass County Drug Task Force officers took approximately 150 grams of heroin from Mickle during the stop.

If Kitts accepts Mickle's plea agreement, the state will drop charges of Level 3 felony possession of a narcotic drug, Level 5 felony carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction for carrying without a license and Class A misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

Reach James D. Wolf Jr. at james.wolf@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5117

Twitter @JamesDWolfJr