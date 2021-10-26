Logansport man sentenced to 10 years for dealing in narcotics

Oct. 25—A Logansport man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for his guilty plea to Level 3 felony dealing in a narcotic drug.

After pleading guilty, Nathaniel Andrew Ewing, 35, of Logansport, was sentenced by Cass Circuit Court Judge Stephen Roger Kitts II on the same day.

In exchange for his plea, the state has dropped five other drug-related felonies and a misdemeanor charge.

The charges came out of a Cass County Drug Task Force investigation, according to Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer.

On Feb. 5, 2019, detectives with the Logansport Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Department used a search warrant to search Ewing's home on Fountain St. in Logansport.

Those investigators found "digital scales, heroin packaged for distribution, methamphetamine, multiple firearms and a 7.62 magazine drum loaded with 119 rounds," according to an announcement from the prosecutor's office.

Ewing also has prior criminal convictions

According to the prosecutor's office, that includes two felony convictions in 2012 for intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of cocaine.

In this more recent case, the charges that the state dropped in exchange for Ewing's plea were Level 2 felony dealing in a narcotic drug manufacture/delivery/finance, Level 4 felony possession of a narcotic drug possession of between 5 and 10 grams of Schedule I or II, Level 5 felony possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, Level 5 felony possession of altered handgun, Level 5 felony possession of a narcotic drug, and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Lupke handled the case.

After the sentencing, Schafer said. "The Cass County Drug Task Force continues to be a unifying force for local law enforcement agencies to stop dangerous drugs from being distributed in our community. Logansport is safer today because of their work on this case."

