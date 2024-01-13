Logansport man sentenced to 20 years for dealing heroin

Jan. 13—A Logansport man was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for dealing heroin, a Level 2 Felony, according to a press release from Prosecutor Noah Schafer.

35-year-old Lebaron Crowder was found to have 73 grams of heroin with an approximate street value of $14,600. In addition, he had items used as cutting agents and firearms inside his home commonly found in connection with illegal drug dealing. This follows an investigation by the Cass County Drug Task Force after they received a tip that he had been dealing heroin out of his home and workplace.

Crowder was also found to be a Habitual Offender with prior convictions for burglary, domestic battery and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced in Cass County Circuit Court by Judge Stephen Kitts II following a guilty plea taken on April 6, 2023.

"Drug dealers and repeat offenders pose a great threat to the safety of our community. Drug dealers who keep firearms are even worse," Schafer wrote in the press release. "Repeat offenders who bring drugs into our community and enforce their business with illegal firearms may expect results similar to this case."