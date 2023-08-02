Logansport man sentenced to three years after high speed chase

Aug. 1—A Logansport man was sentenced to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction for his role in a high speed chase. This follows a guilty plea on July 31, according to a press release.

On May 27, Cass County Sheriff's Deputy Leoudy Ventura noticed a car traveling 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph posted zone and proceeded to attempt a traffic stop, according to court records. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Jeffrey Wolfe, did not stop and led law enforcement on a vehicle chase.

The chase resulted in damage to multiple properties including extensive crop damage to a cornfield, which Wolfe led police through. Wolfe's vehicle crashed into a ditch, ending the chase, and Wolfe was taken into custody. Medics were called after Wolfe complained of hip pain, and he was later taken to the Logansport Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, the court records say.

Wolfe was charged for resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and multiple counts of criminal mischief for damage to property. According to the press release, he was sentenced in Cass County Superior Court by Judge Jim Muehlhausen.