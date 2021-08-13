Logansport man to serve 15 years in DOC

Aug. 13—A Logansport man will spend the next 15 years behind bars at the Department of Correction.

Nicholas Army, 37, plead guilty in Cass Superior Court 2 to felony dealing and possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Thursday on the two separate drug cases.

According to the Cass County Prosecutor's Office, the first case stemmed from November 2020, when police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on another individual. Army's second conviction is from a June 2021 incident where he led officers on a high-speed chase through Logansport.

