Logansport man serving 220 years for child molestation charged with murder

Jun. 16—A Logansport man currently serving 220 years in prison for multiple child molestation convictions has been charged with the murder of an Indiana State Prison worker.

Jeremy W. Davidson, 39, is an inmate at the Michigan City prison and is accused of striking maintenance foreman Mike Keel in the head with a steel pipe in April. He had been originally charged with assault in La Porte Superior Court 2, and the charges have now been upgraded to murder.

Keel, 61, had worked at the prison for nearly 30 years. According to police records, Davidson and Keel were involved with an argument on April 10 when Davidson allegedly struck Keel. Keel died two days later.

His next scheduled court appearance is September 1.

Davidson was convicted on five felony counts of child molesting in June 2022 in Carroll County. Due to being a habitual offender, 20 additional years in prison were added to each of his felony counts.

Davidson also faces child molesting charges in Cass County, and is due back in court July 27 with Cass Superior Court 2 Judge Lisa Swaim. On Oct. 19, 2020, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office filed two counts of sex crimes against Davidson. Both, which are against two separate victims, were child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age.

Davidson has had previous convictions as well.

In 2009, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office filed domestic battery charges against Davidson as a Class D felony. On Feb. 10, 2011, he entered a plea agreement whereby he was found guilty of the crime and sentenced to 18 months in the Department of Correction. Of that sentence, he served six months on in-home detention with an additional 12 months on probation. The second count of domestic battery was dismissed.

Then, in 2014, Davidson was charged with one Level 3 felony of battery resulting in serious injury to a person younger than 14 years old; one Level 5 felony of battery on a person younger than 14 years old, but who suffered bodily injury; one Level 5 felony of neglect of a dependent, resulting in bodily injury; another Level 5 felony for neglect of a dependent; and habitual offender status.

Of those charges, Davidson entered a plea agreement on Oct. 8, 2015, to neglect of a dependent, resulting in bodily injury with a habitual offender enhancement. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years on work release, two years on in-home detention, and six years suspended to formal probation.