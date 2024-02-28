Logansport Memorial Hospital accredited by ACHC

Feb. 28—Logansport Memorial Hospital announced Tuesday morning that it had achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for patient services.

Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards, a press release sent by the hospital explained.

"Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care," the press release read.

Logansport Memorial said it was "thankful for its entire team of staff, and it must be noted that Accreditation from ACHC would not be possible without their tireless efforts to constantly improve performance. This accreditation is a direct reflection on the dedication of our providers and our staff to provide high quality patient care in our community."

"The ACHC survey is crucial to ensuring that we are meeting, and even exceeding, national standards while always keeping patient safety and care at the forefront of our minds," says Logansport Memorial President and CEO, Tara McVay. "Our staff has worked diligently to prepare for this survey, and achieving ACHC Accreditation symbolizes that we are committed to providing high-quality patient care for our community and the north-central Indiana region as a whole."