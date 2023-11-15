Logansport men arrested on numerous drug charges

Nov. 15—Police arrested two Logansport men on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on the city's west side.

Bernard Brock and Ty Williams are each facing charges of dealing methamphetamine over 28 grams, a level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, a level 3 felony, per a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Brock is also facing an additional misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana with prior convictions, according to the release, while Williams is facing an additional misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

Their charges stem from an incident that occurred around 5 p.m. Nov. 8, police stated in the release, when a KPD K-9 Division officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 1240 West and 100 North.

Upon approaching the vehicle, which police say was occupied by Brock and Williams, the officer reportedly detected the odor of marijuana, and a warranted search of that vehicle was then conducted.

Investigators add that during the search, they reportedly located over one pound of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, the release indicated.

Police also reportedly learned that Brock was operating the vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license.

Both Brock and Williams were arrested without incident, and they have since been released on their own recognizance to pre-trial services.

The men are due in court for a hearing in the case inside Howard Circuit Court on Jan. 10.

This case remains active, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Chad VanCamp at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.