Logansport men charged, plead guilty to sexual misconduct with children

Oct. 28—A Logansport man was charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of criminal deviate conduct this week for having a sexual relationship with a child.

Pedro Diego-Diego, 37, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age, child molesting- intercourse or deviate sex with a victim less than 14 years of age where the defendant is at least 21 years of age, and criminal deviate conduct where a victim is so mentally disabled that consent cannot be given.

The first charge, a Level 1 felony, carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and up to $10,000 in fines. The second charge is a Class A felony, which carries a sentence of 20 to 50 years and up to $10,000 in fines. The third charge is a Class B felony and carries a sentence of six to 20 years and up to $10,000 in fines.

According to court records, Diego's inappropriate relationship with the minor spanned from 2011 to 2018. The first count occurred between July 1, 2014 and June 5, 2018. The second count occurred between Dec. 15, 2011 and June 30, 2014, and the third count occurred between Dec. 15, 2011 and June 5, 2018.

The case had its initial hearing in Cass County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon to determine future court dates.

Another Logansport man entered into a plea agreement on Thursday for one charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony that carries a sentence of two to twelve years and up to $10,000 in fines.

Ernesto Baltazar Miguel, 38, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021 for sexual misconduct with a minor, a warrant for reckless driving, and a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court records, Miguel engaged in intercourse or sexual contact with the child, who was 15 years old, between June 1, 2021 and Sept. 29, 2021.

He pled guilty to the single charge of sexual misconduct with a minor on Thursday to accept a plea deal. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. in Cass County Circuit Court.