Logansport Middle School students arrested for intimidation, bringing weapon

Apr. 27—Two juveniles were arrested at Logansport Middle School on Tuesday for incidents that involved one student bringing a weapon to school.

"The firearm turned out to be a BB gun with the orange tip broke off the end of it to make it appear to be real," Logansport Police Department Detective Brad Miller said.

The first student was arrested around 1:13 p.m. for intimidation, and the second student was arrested around 1:44 p.m. for possession of a weapon on school property. The incidents were related, and Miller said they stemmed from two students fighting over a girl.

Miller noted that there was minor battery involved, but he said school personnel and Sam Fry, the school resource officer, were able to manage the situation.

Any charges brough against the juveniles will be filed by the Cass County Prosecutor's Office.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Coleman Beckley said he has no comment at this time because the investigation is ongoing.