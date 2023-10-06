Logansport police assist in mental health matter

Oct. 6—Logansport police were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of King Street at 8:56 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a mental illness incident.

Officers were able to determine that the male was in a manic state and were able to secure the area and attempt to speak with the male.

The male was in possession a knife and willingly gave up the weapon after speaking with Logansport Police Department detective Jasn Rozzi.

Rozzi was also able to able to convince the male to surrender peacefully and he was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 10:46 a.m.

The male was injured and transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Logansport Fire Department and the Cass County Sheriff's Department, Cass County Drug Task Force, Cass County EMS and 4C Health.

The name of the male was not released due to the matter being a mental health issue and not a criminal matter.