Logansport PTECH place 15 of 21 students to honor roll

Jan. 24—Fifteen of the 21 freshmen enrolled in the PTECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) program within Logansport High School earned a spot on the school's second quarter honor roll.

Zaydon Bender and Brody Wagoner both earned 4.0+ GPAs.

Thirteen other students earned a spot on the 3.0-3.99 GPA list. Those students included Lalis Alcala, Johonna Bell, Braxton Conklin, Ethan Diaz-Antonio, Hayden Eckman Taylor, Christian Humana, Nathan Jackson, Tiara Lincoln, Haven Malone, Justin Martinez, Roslyn Morgan, Kevin Rosales Castaneda and Gavin Thompson.

PTECH is a four-year high school program where students, called young scholars, have the opportunity to build employability skills as well as learn community building skills. Young scholars also have the opportunity to earn an Ivy Tech associate degree in advanced manufacturing while in high school.

Logansport is one of only four high schools in Indiana participating in the program. Soon there will be 250 schools in 13 states.