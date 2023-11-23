Logansport resident becomes practicing attorney

Nov. 23—From the YMCA to the law firm, Logansport resident Brandy Kizer has had quite the journey. After starting law school at age 41, Kizer recently started practicing law at 216 Fourth St., fulfilling a desire she has always had.

Accepted onto the bar on Halloween day, Kizer also shares this space with attorneys Jeffrey Stanton, John Damm and Brooks Ledger, she said.

Kizer said she originally wanted to go to law school, but was a single mother with twins at 19 years old. She instead started at Ivy Tech and got her associate degree before going to Indiana University Kokomo for her bachelor's degree.

"I wanted to go to law school at that time. But, you know, I would've had to have moved to go to a law school. I'd have to live closer to one, and a lot of law schools at the time didn't allow you to work the first year of law school," Kizer said. "So, it kind of made it impossible for me as a single mom of kids, they were ten years old at the time. So, instead I stayed here at IU Kokomo and I got a master's degree in public management."

After graduating from IU Kokomo, Kizer said she worked at Ivy Tech for nine years and then at the Cass County Family Y for seven years as their marketing and membership director. During that time, the American Bar Association approved for three law schools to begin hybrid programs, where some classes would be online and some on campus. Of these three, Kizer went to Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"And so, my kids at the time they were in college themselves," Kizer said. "And, they said, 'you know mom, I think it's time that you go to law school.' So, I took the LSAT and I applied and was accepted and here I am, three years later."

According to Kizer, she started a part-time program that should have taken four years, but she took as many classes as she could to get it done in three years. Law school was stressful, she said, because she had three jobs at the time: working full-time at the Y, part-time as a law clerk for Stanton and at her brother's winery where she would help serve in the tasting room on the weekends. She would then have classes in the evenings and would do schoolwork on the weekends.

"It was during COVID, which I guess kind of helped because normally I would've had to have traveled to Minnesota to be on campus for a couple of weeks every semester," Kizer said. "And because of COVID, that didn't happen. So, I actually only had one class on campus, and it was my very last one back in July. Everything else was done online."

While working at the Y, Kizer said Stanton came in every day, along with another attorney Tod Groff. She talked with them about going to law school and what kind of law she would like to practice, that being transactional law. Groff said that was what he practiced and was looking to retire, so he thought that after Kizer was done with law school, he could transition his practice to her and mentor her after he retired.

"Unfortunately, he passed away before I was able to come over here to this office. But Jeff, they were all in this office together, and Jeff needed help when one of his paralegals left for another career. And so, I just came on to kind of fill that spot and help him out there," Kizer said. "And he had also gotten a lot of Tod's work when Tod passed away because somebody had to take over. So, I ended up doing a lot of the transactional law that I would've done under Tod, but in an indirect kind of way."

Since she became an attorney in October, Kizer said she is starting off slow with a couple of clients right now, and cannot pick what kind of cases she wants to take on. She said while she was Stanton's law clerk, she had been working on cases during that time as well, so she had the chance to gain experience before being on her own. Kizer plans to practice in Logansport for the rest of her life.

"But eventually, I would like to just be that transactional lawyer, do a lot of business law. I'd like to do a lot of business law; trusts, estates, wills, contracts, things like that," Kizer said. "But there's other areas of law that I'd be happy to practice; I think it'd be a dream to help somebody with an adoption, but those are wants. Right now, I'm open to family law, criminal law; really just anything, landlord-tenant law, just to get started."

Kizer said she has always wanted to be an attorney, and as a single mom of two kids, she said they struggled for a long time. She said there is also a problem with access to justice, as she said attorneys are expensive, but everybody has legal problems and needs to consult an attorney at some point.

"I think I saw this area of need and felt like I could be the kind of attorney, especially somebody who had a whole life before becoming an attorney and who struggles in that life, to understand clients who have particular needs and not a lot of money to meet those needs," Kizer said. "So, it was kind of a two-pronged thing. I wanted to help fill that gap and I also wanted to stop riding the struggle bus and help lift my family up... I have a grandchild now and a grandchild on the way, and in my position now, I can help them in a way that I was not able to before, financially."