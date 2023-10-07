Logansport students celebrate Chinese Moon Festival

Oct. 7—Students in the Logansport High School Chinese Club and Global Ambassadors Club came together Friday afternoon after school to celebrate the Chinese Moon Festival while also recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month, which was in September. Students were treated to moon cakes, a traditional Chinese treat common to the holiday that were made by the school's culinary class. The celebration also included tea, candies, a poster judging contest and more.

Jacquelin Hernandez, Dominique Zamora and Janet Bautista, all three sophomores, were helping World Languages teacher Chunmei Guan during the event. They decorated the Logansport Student Union/ Library and placed posters around the school.

Baustista said that as member of the Chines Club she had been on several field trips and Zamora said they learn a lot about Chinese culture and the language. They also help plan the multicultural festival which takes place in the spring and is open to the public.

Hernandez urged her fellow students to join the club.

"If you didn't join this year, make sure you join next year," she said. "We do a lot of events like this and it's really fun."

The Moon Festival is the second most popular holiday in China behind the Chinese New Year. It's a time of family reunions, lighting paper lanterns and eating moon cakes.