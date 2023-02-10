Logansport teen charged with felony counts of criminal confinement, battery

Feb. 9—A Logansport teenager was arrested Wednesday evening and is being charged with six felony counts.

According to police reports, the Logansport Police Department was called to the 80 block of Ninth St. around 8:36 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. A few minutes later, police requested that Cass County Emergency Medical Services stand by in that area for a violent subject.

Police arrested a 17-year old juvenile for criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 5 felony; recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.

Logansport Police Department Detective Brad Miller said it is unusual for teenagers to be charged with that many serious crimes stemming from a single incident. He added that he is unable to share details of the incident since it involves a minor.

"He's a juvenile, so I can't release his name or anything like that," Miller said. "...I would consider it to be unusual to have that many serious charges against a juvenile from just one incident."