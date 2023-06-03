Logansport teen sentenced to 16 years in prison for France Park shooting

Jun. 2—A Logansport teenager was sentenced to 16 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for aggravated battery in Cass County Circuit Court this week.

Braxton Maloy, 18, was sentenced in Cass County Circuit Court by Judge Stephen Kitts following a guilty plea on May 13 in which Maloy admitted to shooting another juvenile at France Park in May of 2022 when he was 17. As part of the plea agreement, Maloy also admitted to the crime of conspiracy to commit intimidation for threatening witnesses not to talk to the police. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Maloy may spend the last four years of his sentence on probation.

"This tragedy was a result of poor choices exacerbated by illegal substances," Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer said. "We're grateful for the hard work of the Cass County Sheriff's Department investigating this matter, and to have achieved a measure of justice for the victim. This office will continue to vigorously prosecute those crimes which threaten public safety and public spaces. All Cass County residents should feel safe at France Park."