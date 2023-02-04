Logansport teenager charged for sexual misconduct with minor

Feb. 3—Police arrested Logansport resident Nicolas Pasqual, 18, Thursday evening on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor.

Logansport Police Department Detective Brad Miller said police learned about Pasqual's relationship with the 14-year-old minor while investigating a separate incident. Pasqual was booked into the Cass County Jail at 11:07 p.m. on Feb. 2.

According to Indiana Code, sexual misconduct with a minor occurs when a person who is at least 18 years old "knowingly or intentionally performs or submits to sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct" on a child who is less than 16 years old.

Sexual misconduct with a minor is a Level 5 felony and carries a sentence of one to six years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with fines up to $10,000.

Indiana Code states that if the accused is not more than four years older than the minor, is below the age of 21, has a dating type of relationship with the minor, and did not threaten, force, drug, or injure the minor, those factors can potentially be used as a defense. Police said that defense, also called a Romeo and Juliet law, is not applicable to Pasqual's case because of the ages of those involved.