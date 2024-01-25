Logansport theater, tech students excel at Thespian State Conference

Jan. 25—The Logansport High School Drama Club and McHale Tech Crew attended the Thespian State Conference at Indiana Wesleyan University. The annual conference ran from Jan. 19-21 and included an awards ceremony called the the Thespys.

Aiden Snoeberger received a Superior Ranking and was selected as "Best in Show for Lighting Design" for his SpongeBob Musical Design.

Kelsey Thomas and Layla Powell received a Superior Ranking in vocal performance.

Colby Anderson received a Superior Ranking for his SpongeBob Musical Sound Design.

Superior is the Highest ranking a student can get and it qualifies them for the International Thespian Festival.

In the Tech Challenge, Logansport High School once again dominated the competition and took home 1st and 2nd places out of 24 teams. In 1st place: Valeria Cortes, Veda Fagner, Shelby Ping and Justin Snay. In 2nd place: Colby Anderson, Eli Bault, Jordin Cunningham and Aiden Snoeberger took 2nd place.