Logansport theft ring leader sentenced to 4 years

Apr. 5—Mark Thomas, 47, of Logansport, was sentenced to four years in the Indiana Department of Correction during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Thomas pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence, a level five felony.

Thomas admitted to leading a group that stole from retail stores around North Central Indiana during a guilty plea hearing on Feb. 22, 2023. The group would shoplift items and either pawn them, sell them to other parties or return the items to a store for gift cards or store credit. Three other individuals were charged in connection with the organized retail thefts.

"Theft rings can do business elsewhere if they wish to operate with impunity," Prosecutor Noah Schafer said in a press release. "In Cass County, there will be consequences for organized crime."

Thomas admitted that he directed the group, often waiting in the car while others stole or returned stolen merchandise.