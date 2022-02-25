Logansport woman accused of fraud sentenced to three years

Feb. 24—Arlene Long, the Logansport woman accused of fraud and stealing $50,000 from her former employer, entered into a plea agreement on Monday that dropped two of her felony charges and kept her out of state prison.

Long, 54, was charged with three felonies after being accused of stealing money from Chas A. Michael Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling in December 2019.

The most severe charges were two Level 5 felonies for fraud and fraud on a financial institution. Each Level 5 felony carries a sentence of up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The additional Level 6 felony was for theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000. That charge could have added up to 2 1/2 more years to Long's sentence and additional fines of up to $10,000.

The Level 5 charges were filed due to Long opening fraudulent credit cards in her employer's name and using the money on personal expenses.

"Your $50,000 spending spree cost real people," Cass County Circuit Court Judge Stephen R. Kitts II said at Long's sentencing. He explained that during the time of Long's theft, employees at Chas A. Michael did not receive their Christmas bonuses.

The plea agreement states that Long will serve three years in the Indiana Department of Correction with no suspended time and no probation. However, Long will be able to spend 1,082 days of her 1,095-day sentence in the Cass/Pulaski Community Corrections program.

The agreement also states that Long would plead guilty to a Level 5 felony for fraud on a financial institution. In exchange, the other felony charges were dropped. Long was also required to pay $50,000 in restitution to Chas A. Michael before her sentencing hearing.

Kitts expressed frustration with the leniency of the plea deal. He said Long's fraud had a large impact on the community and she was one of the only people in the courtroom with the ability to buy her way out of a six-year prison sentence.

"This went on for a while and you got caught," Kitts said. "This didn't happen overnight, and people trusted you while it was happening."

Jay Thomas Hirschauer, Long's lawyer, asked Kitts to start Long's sentence at 8 a.m. Friday because she has loose ends to tie up. He said it was a "long, drawn-out case" and asked Kitts to grant Long that courtesy.

Prosecutor Tom Lupke, however, argued that Long received multiple continuances and her sentence should have been carried out immediately following her sentencing. He said she has already been convicted, so there is no reason to give her more time.

When Kitts asked if she understood all the arguing over her case, Long replied she did not.

"I've done everything you asked me to," she said.

Kitts told Long that her fraud deeply hurt people in the community and caused a lot of suffering. He allowed Long to begin her sentence at 8 a.m. Friday, but she will be required to take a blood test to check for drugs and alcohol in her system after reporting to jail.