Logansport woman sentenced to 10 years for neglect of a dependent

Aug. 9—A Logansport woman was sentenced to ten years in the Indiana Department of Correction for neglect of a dependent, Cass County Prosecuting Attorney Noah Schafer announced in a press release.

This case comes from a January 2020 investigation by the Logansport Police Department, where officers responded to a report of a child in substantial medical distress.

Deanna Mae Harrison and her boyfriend at the time, Zachery Lee Gunter, were later determined to have both been present when the injuries took place. Both stood silent while medical professionals worked to determine the cause, which gave the injuries time to become life-threatening, the press release says.

Harrison and Gunter were both arrested for Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 3 Felony, according to the release. Of her ten year sentence, Harrison could serve four on community corrections and four would be suspended to probation. Gunter was sentenced to 12 years in prison with four of those years suspended to probation in March of 2022, the release says.

Court records show that Harrison's prior criminal history includes a conviction for criminal reckless as a misdemeanor in a case that also involved a child. Harrison also has a pending misdemeanor case in Cass Superior Court 2 involving invasion of privacy, according to the release. Both Harrison and Gunter were sentenced in Cass Superior Court 2, with Judge Lisa Swaim presiding for Harrison's sentencing.