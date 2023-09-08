Logansport woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine

Sep. 8—A Logansport woman was sentenced to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for dealing in methamphetamine as a Level 3 Felony, according to a press release from Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer.

The charges come from an incident on Nov. 3, 2022, where the Cass County Drug Task Force was conducting surveillance at a Logansport residence for a wanted person, according to the release. Officers approached the open garage and determined 41-year-old Heather Riley was inside with the wanted person, who was later determined to be her brother, the press release says.

It was indicated in the probable cause affidavit filed in the matter that Riley would not show officers her hands, kept turning away from the officers and blocking what she was doing with her hands, according to the press release. Riley was ultimately detained at gunpoint for officer safety.

Baggies and vials of methamphetamine, along with baggies altered for packaging of drugs and scales for weighing the methamphetamine, were found in plain view in the garage, the release says. When searched at the jail, more methamphetamine was found in Riley's shoe. She admitted to officers following her arrest that she had just dealt two eight-balls of methamphetamine, which means three and one half grams or one eighth of an ounce, according to the release.

Riley was sentenced in Cass County Circuit Court by Judge Stephen Kitts II following a guilty plea on March 23, according to the press release. She has a number of prior meth related convictions, which include a dealing meth conviction from 2004, where she was sentenced to three years of prison followed by three years of probation, the press release says. Kitts, noting this history, sentenced Riley to the maximum sentence allowed under the terms of her plea agreement with no time suspended to probation, according to the release. She may petition the court for modification if she completes rehabilitative programming in prison.

"This individual squandered multiple opportunities to rehabilitate and stop poisoning our community," Schafer said in the press release regarding this sentencing. "We're grateful to the Cass County Drug Task for their help in removing a repeat offender from the streets of our county."