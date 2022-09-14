Loganville man charged with killing his own mother, deputies say
A man has been charged with the murder of his mother in Forsyth County on Saturday.
Deputies with Forsyth County responded to a medical call to Frank Boyd Road at 11:30 a.m.
According to the release, an elderly man was unable to wake up 61-year-old Tresa Slate, who lived at the home.
Detectives suspected foul play in her death and launched an investigation. They ruled her death a homicide. Deputies have not said how Slate died.
Deputies arrested Christopher Pino, 39 — who is Slate’s son — the next day in Gainesville.
He’s currently behind bars in Forsyth County on no bond.
He also has an active warrant from Virginia on a theft charge.
His motive is unclear.
The investigation remains ongoing.
