Loge announces departure for judicial appointment

Sep. 9—Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge will resign from elected office at the end of September to accept an appointment as special judge.

The two-term prosecutor formally announced the career move by releasing a resignation letter tendered Sept. 2 to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The governor, who referenced a meeting with Loge and First Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards at a luncheon this past week in Muskogee, will be responsible for appointing a successor who will serve until voters elect the next district attorney in 2022.

"I have accepted an appointment to become a Special Judge of Muskogee County following the retirement of the Hon. Weldon Stout, who served the residents of Muskogee County with honor and distinction for over nine years," Loge states in the letter. "I leave the office in very capable hands of Larry Edwards, my First Assistant, and very talented and responsible Assistant District Attorneys and exceptional support staff."

Loge was elected in 2014 to office by a 6.4% margin, beating two-term District Attorney Larry Moore for the Democratic nomination and the win campaigning as a tough-on-crime candidate who would "be firm and fair with everybody." He drew no challengers in 2018 and was re-elected to a second term by acclamation.

The achievements with which he takes the most pride align more with the administrative duties of the district attorney's office.

"I am most proud of my administration of employees who work diligently to protect victims and maintain integrity and passion for seeking justice," Loge said." I restructured and rebuilt a victim service unit to help victims feel safe and protected."

Loge also cited his policy of holding domestic violence offenders accountable for their conduct and "maximizing all grants available to my office" through the Victims of Crime and Violence Against Women Acts. He said those grants account for about 25% of his annual budget, and he helped other local agencies obtain grants.

One of the greatest challenges and accomplishments, Loge said, was "navigating the endless issues presented by the most important decision in Oklahoma history — that being the McGirt case." The U.S. Supreme Court, in that 2020 opinion, determined Congress never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation for purposes of federal criminal law.

District Judge Bret Smith said he and District Judge Timothy King selected Loge "from a pool of 14 that Tim and I interviewed."

"He is a good lawyer, great district attorney, and will make a fine judge," Smith said of Loge.