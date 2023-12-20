Logging concerns local citizens who visit state park

CHILLICOTHE — The iconic seal of Ohio features rolling hills that can be seen right here in Ross County. Recent logging activity, however, has some citizens concerned that the landmark may be destroyed.

Chris Haas was recently at the Great Seal State Park when he noticed logging activity taking place on the adjacent property, owned by the Scioto Society. He said that paths have no warnings about logging and some are even blocked by downed trees.

He, and others in the community, have raised concerns about with the logging hurting the state park.

Brandon Smith with the Scioto Society said that around every 20 years the society does a select cut of trees of a specific size on the property and this year is one of those years. He said the park and the society as neighbors have had a great relationship which allows some paths to be on Scioto Society property. Before the project team members clearly marked out the property boundary and that all the trees being cut down were on the Scioto Society property.

Pictures from Great seal State Park trails shows some of the logging taking place on Scioto Society property.

"I don't think anything has encroached to the other side of the property line," said Smith.

Andy Chow with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said that no logging has taken place on the Great Seal State Park property. The logging that people see may be part of the two trails that cross over the property line and park staff is currently working on rerouting the trails to bring them back onto the state's property.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: While citizens concerned, no logging has taken place at Great Seal State Park