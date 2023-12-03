Logging crew makes grisly discovery, South Carolina deputies say

An investigation is underway after a body was found by a logging crew working in the Midlands area of South Carolina, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Information about when and where the body was discovered was not immediately available. But the sheriff’s department said partial skeletal remains were “recently discovered ... in an area in the western part of Fairfield County, south of Jenkinsville.”

A logging crew working in the area found the remains, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies are working with the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office to determine the person’s identity and cause of death, the sheriff’s department said. There was no word if foul play was suspected or how long the body had been in the woods.

