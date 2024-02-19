Logging truck driver killed in U.S. 220 crash at McCoole

Feb. 19—MCCOOLE — The driver of a logging truck was killed early Monday when the vehicle traveled out of control and overturned near High Rock Drive, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

Few details were available about the 4:23 a.m. crash that occurred in the 23000 block of McMullen Highway.

Maryland State Police investigated.

The roadway reopened about 12:15 p.m. after wreckage and debris were cleared.

In addition to state police, Potomac Volunteer Fire Department, Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department, Department of Emergency Services ambulances, the Allegany County hazmat team, Keyser and Fountain volunteer firefighters and Maryland State Highway Administration units were among those responding to the incident.