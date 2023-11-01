Logging truck’s load slams into overpass, then tumbles on passing driver, AL cops say

A nightmarish chain reaction involving a logging truck and railroad overpass ended with a woman being killed as she sat in her car, according to police in Alabama.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, in Opelika, about 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

Miriam Atteberry, 44, was driving south on Marvyn Parkway when she reached a railroad overpass about the same time as a northbound eighteen-wheeler hauling a load of logs, Opelika police said in a news release.

“The logs struck the railroad overpass causing them to be dislodged from the trailer,” police said in a series of posts on Facebook.

“Responding officers located a pickup truck which had been struck by falling logs. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Multiple state and local departments are investigating the crash, police said.

Atteberry was a wife and mother who grew up overseas as “the daughter of American missionaries,” according to relatives and friends.

Compass Church in Auburn reports the family joined the congregation nine years ago, and Miriam Atteberry was “one of our most beloved, faithful and favorite members.”

“Miriam apparently has lots and lots of ‘best friends,’ but the best of the best is the love of her life, her husband of 16 years, Allan,” the church wrote in a statement. “Together they have three of the most beautiful children: Aleena, age 11, Mathan, age 10 and Mara, age 8.”

