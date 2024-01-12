Logging truck rollover just south of Fuller Warren Bridge, all NB lanes closed

Traffic cameras just south of the Fuller Warren Bridge show an extensive traffic backup.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a traffic alert at 9:38 p.m. stating that all northbound lanes on I-95 just north of Fuller Warren Bridge were shut down for an accident with injuries and road obstruction.

Adding to the details, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said that a logging truck rolled over and one person was trapped. A fuel leak has occurred as a result of the crash. There are no details on how many people might be involved in the incident.

Read: SJCFR says four-car crash on 9B South, one patient transported by Life Flight

The Florida Highway Patrol was able to confirm that there were injuries related to the rollover.

It is unknown at this time how long the northbound lanes will be closed. Seek an alternative route if you are heading towards this area.

Action News Jax has a team on the way to the scene. When more information is released this story will be updated.

All NB lanes on I-95 near the Fuller Warren Bridge are shut down for an unknown amount of time.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.