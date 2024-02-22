By the logic of eminent domain, all private property will cease to exist, property owner says

Tanner and Courtney Naeher and their daughter, Emily, are pictured on their property near Lake Thunderbird. Their land is currently set to be part of Phase 2 of the ACCESS Oklahoma program.

Who doesn’t want to make money? That’s rhetorical, right? Yet, somewhere in our society we have lost sight of which values are truly important. Money makes things easier, but it doesn’t fill the void so many of us long for — a slower life, a life to enjoy with the people we love.

For many people targeted by eminent domain in the south Oklahoma City metro area, no amount of money can replace what they already possess. The peace and quiet of country living, a dream to raise a new family away from the city’s hustle and bustle, decades of memories spent with our loved ones on our land are all attributes that cannot be replaced by the “almighty” dollar.

To some, it’s “just farmland,” but to those who know its true value, it is so much more. To me, it’s the spot where I proposed to my wife; the hopes and dreams for our future together; a quiet place for me to breathe in fresh air and let the stress from the work day melt away as I watch a fawn prance around her mother; it’s countless hours spent with my dad; memories that I wouldn’t trade for any amount of money.

Our land out at Thunderbird is where we had planned to build a new house. We ended up moving into town when the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's ACCESS Oklahoma project was announced because we didn't want to build right next to the turnpike or have it tear down our new house. Our property currently is set to be part of Phase 2 of the project, but the turnpike authority has not updated that section of the ACCESS Oklahoma map since June 2022. Where it is currently drawn, the exact spot where I proposed to my wife is ground zero for the turnpike.

Our land is a part of who I am as a person. To have that forcibly stripped away through the archaic practice of eminent domain by a blind and heartless government agency is to take a piece of my very soul.

For those who don’t know, eminent domain is a method where an entity empowered by the state or U.S. government can take your property by claiming it is for “public use.” Its origins come from the last lines of the Fifth Amendment … “[No person shall] be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

The problem is the vagueness of “just compensation” and “public use.” Just compensation today does not equate to just compensation of what that property may be worth tomorrow and doesn’t account for the true cost to replace said property. What is “public use?” Is it public use if private companies profit from its taking? Is it public use if you are charged to use it and are penalized for not paying? At what point does it become private use?

I find it rather odd that our founders would have supported eminent domain back then, and especially if they saw how it is being used today, as they were very protective of an individual's right to property. The unalienable rights of "Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness" were originally penned "Life, Liberty, and Property" by John Locke. Thomas Jefferson should have never altered Locke’s words.

If one follows the logic of eminent domain, socialism is the only feasible outcome. Over time, (slowly, but surely) all private property will cease to exist as a case could always be made by others that your property would better serve the public if it was not yours, but rather everyone’s.

When the last tree stands on the last piece of private property, someone will come along and claim that the tree you protected all these years should be made into a public park so others can enjoy it. At that time, private property will cease and socialism will reign.

Tanner Naeher

Tanner Naeher is a small business owner from Moore and nonprofit member working to protect Oklahomans' rights. You can read more of his family's story at https://stopthetollok.com/naeher-family/.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Fate of family's property uncertain in ACCESS Oklahoma's turnpike plans