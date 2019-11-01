Is Logistec Corporation's (TSE:LGT.B) CEO Pay Justified?

Madeleine Paquin became the CEO of Logistec Corporation (TSE:LGT.B) in 1996. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Madeleine Paquin's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Logistec Corporation has a market cap of CA$487m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$1.5m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CA$587k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We examined companies with market caps from CA$263m to CA$1.1b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CA$1.5m.

That means Madeleine Paquin receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Logistec has changed from year to year.

Is Logistec Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Logistec Corporation has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 1.8% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 15%.

I think the revenue growth is good. And the modest growth in earnings per share isn't bad, either. Although we'll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Logistec Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Logistec Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 8.2% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Madeleine Paquin is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, and shareholder turns haven't been particularly inspiring in the last few years. While the CEO may not be underpaid, we don't think the pay is too generous either. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Logistec.

