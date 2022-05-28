Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.11

Logistec Corporation's (TSE:LGT.B) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.11 per share on 8th of July. The dividend yield is 1.1% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Logistec's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Logistec's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 19.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 11%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Logistec Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.19 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.43. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Logistec has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Logistec's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Logistec's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Logistec might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Logistec that investors should take into consideration.

