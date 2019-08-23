Do Logistec's (TSE:LGT.B) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Logistec (TSE:LGT.B). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Logistec Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Like a falcon taking flight, Logistec's EPS soared from CA$1.32 to CA$1.79, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 35%.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Logistec maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to CA$624m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

TSX:LGT.B Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Logistec's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Logistec Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Like a sturdy phalanx Logistec insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But my excitement comes from the CA$74k that Luc Villeneuve spent buying shares (at an average price of about CA$46.53).

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Logistec is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have CA$18m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 3.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Logistec Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Logistec's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The cranberry sauce on the turkey is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Of course, just because Logistec is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.