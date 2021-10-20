Logistics tech firm Flock Freight turns unicorn after SoftBank-led funding

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. logistics technology firm Flock Freight said on Wednesday it had reached a valuation of more than $1 billion, after raising $215 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

New and existing investors including Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, Eden Global Partners, SignalFire and Alphabet Inc's GV also participated in the funding round, the company said.

Flock Freight, founded in 2015 by Chief Executive Officer Oren Zaslansky, helps freight carriers fill up trucks with goods from different companies, removing the need for terminals.

The company said it would use the latest infusion of funds to invest in its truckload technology, and expand existing operations and hire more employees.

Flock Fright plans to open a new office in Chicago later this year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • $2M Grant to UNC-Chapel Hill Program Will Rebuild, Fortify Local Economies Across North Carolina and Beyond

    Funding from the Truist Foundation will support equitable economic development for communities hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

  • My Films Are Fair and Balanced, Says Ken Burns

    Ken Burns, award winning documentary filmmaker, talks about why it's so important to keep his films fair and balanced and why he's not partisan, but he'll speak out about causes he really cares about. He appears on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." This was recorded Oct. 4. (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Uber Freight Christens Chicago HQ, Names Head of Logistics Tech

    Digital freight brokerage Uber Freight announced on Tuesday that it has completed the build-out of its global headquarters in downtown Chicago. It held a ribbon-cutting at the new space in the historic Old Post Office. In 2019, the division of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that it had signed a 10-year lease on the 450,000-square-foot space that would accommodate over 2,000 employees, including those from its Eats and Rides platforms, moving Uber Freight headquarters from San Fran

  • 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. United Health Products The Trade: United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC) CEO Brian D. Thom acquired a total of 27102 sha

  • Risks still too high to ease COVID rules - Swiss government

    The Swiss government will not ease its remaining pandemic-related restrictions on public life for the time being, it said on Wednesday, citing unacceptably high risks of another wave of infections. "With schools reopening after the autumn break, the cooler season ahead, stagnating case numbers, the highly contagious Delta variant and a relatively low level of immunisation, it concluded that the risks are still too high for easing restrictions at present," it said. "To prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by another wave of infections, it intends to maintain the current certificate requirement for the time being and reassess the situation in mid-November."

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Fidelity May Launch Direct Indexing. Here’s Why We See It Coming

    Recent moves by the giant brokerage firm suggest advisors will soon be able to provide direct indexing strategies to clients.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • Why AMD Can Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock

    The world's appetite for semiconductors has increased big time, as the world is using more and more chips in various applications ranging from smartphones to data centers to cars to video games. IDC estimates that global semiconductor demand could jump 17.3% in 2021, which would be a nice bump over last year's increase of 10.8%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a big beneficiary of this trend as its chips are used in some fast-growing niches, which has triggered impressive growth in the company's top and bottom lines.

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.