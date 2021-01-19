Logitech CEO wants to stay as long as he can at company

CEO Darrell of the computer peripherals maker Logitech addresses a news conference in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell's recent sale of $4.2 million of stock was due to the upcoming expiry of share options and should not be taken as any pessimism about the computer peripherals maker's future, he said on Tuesday.

"It says nothing about how optimistic I am," Darrell told Reuters. "I am super optimistic, and I have every intention to be here as long as they let me," he said after Logitech reported an 85% surge in third-quarter sales and raised its guidance for the third time during its 2021 business year.

Darrell said following the record results, he would be surprised if Logitech did not raise its dividend from the 0.80 Swiss francs it paid out for 2020, although this was a matter for the board to decide.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

