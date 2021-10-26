Logitech expects supply chain pinch to continue - CEO

CEO Darrell of Logitech is seen during an interview with Reuters in Zurich
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell expects logistics problems and component shortages to continue at least into early next year, he told Reuters on Tuesday.

"This supply chain challenge will continue throughout the rest of this year," said Darrell, referring to the mouse and keyboard maker's financial year which runs to March 2022.

"We will have some issues delivering at the levels of demand that are out there. But we have strong levels of inventory," he said after Logitech posted its second quarter earnings..

The company was also adding new suppliers, as well as relying on its long term relationships with some manufacturers to deal with shortage of semi-conductor chips, he said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

