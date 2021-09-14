Logitech G Unveils Its Lightest, Most Affordable, Sustainable Wireless Gaming Headset Yet

Logitech G435 built for the now generation of gamers - ultra lightweight, vibrant colorways, sustainable and flexible enough to play multi-platform games

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Logitech

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and NEWARK, Calif., September 14th, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, set a new gold standard today with an exciting new ultra lightweight wireless headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, unveiled today delivers on all fronts -- comfort, affordability, design for sustainability, fun color options, multi-platform support, and more, all for the jaw dropping price of $79.99.

“Consumers, particularly young gamers, care deeply about the planet, and the effects of climate change as well as the price, functionality and feature set of their products,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “We’ve engineered the G435 with intention -- to build our lightest, most affordable, sustainable gaming headset for these users while not compromising on style, versatility and advanced features, like beam-forming mics and multiplatform support.”

Weighing in at only 5.8 oz (165 grams), G435 is ultra lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. G435 fits a wide range of people, but it's design has been optimized for small to medium head sizes. It also features an optional volume limiter.

The development of G435 was guided by Logitech’s Design for Sustainability (DfS) framework and resulted in an estimated 40% lower carbon impact than one of our best-selling headsets. It’s also certified CarbonNeutral®, which means that after we optimize the design as much as possible, we then finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include a minimum of 22 percent post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you're doing your part to help support responsible management of the world’s forests. For more information on our sustainability efforts, please visit our website.

The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth® gives you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, PlayStation, or mobile device. LIGHTSPEED Wireless connects to your PC or Playstation via a USB-A 2.4 GHz adapter and provides performance tuned for the needs of gamers. While Bluetooth® support enables you to connect to your mobile device and play games or listen to music.

Its 40 mm drivers deliver rich and immersive sound, while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the need for a boom mic. The advanced beamforming mics also reduce background noise while amplifying your voice, so you sound like you’re in the same room as your friends.

The new G435 wireless headset comes in three color variations, Black & Neon Yellow, Blue & Raspberry, and Off-White & Lilac, allowing gamers to show off their individual style and personality. The G435 also includes little touches like left and right braille indicators on the headset to make it easy for those with visual impairments to know which side is which.

Pricing and Availability

Available in September 2021, the Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $79.99 USD MSRP. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/logitech-g-unveils-its-lightest-most-affordable-sustainable-wireless-gaming-headset-yet-403449433

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mattel Stock Ups Its Game With 81 Relative Strength Rating

    Mattel shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 81.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Apple Debuts iPhone 13, New Watches At Fall Product Launch Event

    Consumer electronics giant Apple on Tuesday introduced its 15th-generation smartphones, the iPhone 13 series.

  • The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book

    Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save...

  • Apple’s AirPods 3 price might’ve just leaked at the last minute

    Apple’s iPhone 13 event on Tuesday will bring additional Apple products. The iPhone maker should unveil the next-gen Apple Watch and AirPods versions at the show. The popular wearables are natural iPhone accessories. That’s why it makes sense to see the Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 launched alongside the iPhone 13 series. Rumors … The post Apple’s AirPods 3 price might’ve just leaked at the last minute appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 launches tomorrow, but you can see it right now in this stunning video

    Apple will officially reveal the iPhone 13 on Tuesday, September 14th during its latest livestreamed event. Unlike last year, Apple is prepared to launch its latest flagship phone on time this year, despite the ongoing chip shortage. Of course, as has been the case for every recent iPhone launch, Apple has struggled to keep any … The post Apple’s iPhone 13 launches tomorrow, but you can see it right now in this stunning video appeared first on BGR.

  • Warning: You need to install Apple’s new iPhone update immediately

    Apple is about to unveil the iPhone 13 during its September 14th media event. It will also release iOS 15 soon after that. As usual with iPhone announcements, the next-gen iOS release will be available on older iPhone models, going back to the iPhone 6s. But Apple surprised iPhone users on Monday with an unexpected … The post Warning: You need to install Apple’s new iPhone update immediately appeared first on BGR.

  • Beyond Satoshi's Bitcoin - The Next Poster Child For Blockchain Is In Your Pocket

    Though Bitcoin was first created in 2008, most of us had never heard of it until 2017 when it had its first meteoric rise to nearly $20k per coin. More people were then made aware of this revolutionary technology when Bitcoin made its historic bull run from $10k to over $60k in the span of six months from 2020 to 2021. With the advent of Bitcoin, its creator Satoshi Nakamoto also gave us the gift of blockchain. This distributed ledger technology essentially lets millions of people contribute to

  • Sony will finally unlock the PS5's SSD slot for everyone tomorrow

    The Remote Play app will work over mobile networks too.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency, to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- slipped 2% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT Monday in response to rumors that rival chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) could be mounting a challenge to Nvidia's dominance in graphic cards. As TechRadar reported this morning, a "leaked slide" from a presentation apparently authored by Intel describes the latter's plans to release "a new Intel Arc Alchemist GPU ... lining up in performance terms with [Nvidia's] RTX 3070" graphics processor -- and potentially at a lower price. Nvidia describes its GeForce RTX 3070 family as "the ultimate play" in graphics processors, suitable for "the most demanding games" -- and priced starting at $499.

  • This JBL soundbar turns any size room into a movie theater — and it's $110 off

    This JBL soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer to give you that instant surround sound feel. Get it now while it's still on sale.

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 event live stream: How to watch and what to expect

    For the first time in years, Apple didn’t announce a new iPhone last September. The pandemic forced the company to push its annual event back to October and delay two iPhone 12 models to November. In 2021, Apple is back on track, and the iPhone 13 will debut during a live stream today. Apple announced … The post Apple’s iPhone 13 event live stream: How to watch and what to expect appeared first on BGR.

  • The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have adaptive 120Hz screens

    The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature Super Retina XDR screens that can go up to 120Hz.

  • Here’s what Apple is expected to announce at its iPhone 13 launch event Tuesday

    Fresh off a legal sting in its battle over App Store payment practices, Apple Inc. will be looking to refocus attention back on its technology with its upcoming iPhone reveal.

  • Apple wants you to update your iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch after it fixed a software flaw that let hackers spy without anyone clicking a link

    Apple wants users to update their devices immediately after it fixed a flaw that let hackers access cameras, mics, and messages without users knowing.

  • Apple Launches New Phones Tomorrow. Here’s What You Need To Know.

    At its fall product event on Tuesday, the iPhone maker is also expected to introduce the next versions of its Apple Watch and AirPods.

  • Apple Just Launched the iPhone 13. Here Are the Details.

    Apple announced its next-generation iPhone 13 at a virtual event Tuesday, along with updated iPads and a new Apple Watch.

  • iPhone 13 Might Let You Make Phone Calls Without Cell Service

    The upcoming iPhone 13 might have a leg up on the competition, as the unannounced smartphone will allegedly feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. Apple has been experimenting with the technology for years, with the ultimate goal to give its products the ability to make calls and texts without the need for standard 4G and …

  • Amazon Has a Secret Warehouse Section Where You Never Pay Full Price for Items

    It has changed my life ... 😮

  • Apple debuts iPhone 13, updates iPad and Apple Watch

    Apple on Tuesday debuted the iPhone 13 alongside modest improvements to the iPad and Apple Watch, which now features a larger display.Why it matters: Apple has enjoyed robust sales throughout the pandemic, but needs to convince another wave of customers to upgrade.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDuring an online event Tuesday, Apple:Introduced iPhone 13 featuring a smaller "notch" surrounding the front-facing FaceID camera. The