Logitech Harmony remotes cost hundreds, but this best-selling remote is only $10

A decent Logitech Harmony remote is going to set you back well over $100. In fact, a top-of-the-line model can cost up to $350. That’s fine if you have the cash to spend and you have a real need for all the bells and whistles that come along with a remote like that. But most of us really just want to control a TV, a set-top box, and maybe a Blu-ray player or a DVD player. If that describes you, definitely pick up a GE 33709 4-Device Universal Remote on Amazon for under $10. Or if you want to kick things up a notch, you can get an upgraded version with backlighting and support for 6 devices for just $18 and change.

Trusted Brand – GE is the leading brand in universal remote controls

Multi-device control – Operate up to 4 different Audio and video components such as TVs, Blu-ray/DVD players, cable/satellite receivers, streaming media players, Sound bars and more

Best remote Code library – This universal remote works with all major brands and Supports thousands of the latest audio/video equipment. Does not work with Roku streaming stick or fire TV/stick.

Simple setup – includes an easy to follow online setup video and the auto Scan technology provides trouble-free setup

Master volume control – allows you to control the volume no matter what device you are operating

